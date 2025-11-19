Arab Finance: Contact Financial Holding reported consolidated total operating income of EGP 2 billion for the first nine months of 2025, a 17% year-on-year (YoY) increase, as per an emailed earnings release.

This surge was supported by steady performance across its financing and insurance activities.

The group also recorded consolidated normalized net income of EGP 280 million during the period.

The results reflect improved operational efficiency and a gradually stabilizing economic environment that helped preserve portfolio quality and maintain diversification.

The financing division recorded a 22% YoY increase in operating income, reaching EGP 1.6 billion, driven by a focus on higher-margin products.

This approach supported growth in new lending across consumer, mortgage, shopping, and working-capital products.

The insurance division reported a 61% YoY growth in insurance revenue, recording EGP 2.1 billion in nine months.

These figures align with Contact Financial's strategy to expand financing and insurance offerings while continuing to integrate and develop its digital platforms.