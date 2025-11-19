Arab Finance: CIRA Education reported a 423.92% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit after tax and attributable to the parent company for the academic year 2024/2025, which ended on August 31st, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 18th.

Consolidated net profit rose to EGP 367.516 million during the 12-month period, compared to EGP 70.147 million a year earlier.

Operating revenues climbed to EGP 4.389 billion, compared to EGP 3.251 billion.

In the standalone results, the company posted EGP 494.840 million in net profit for the academic year from September 1st, 2024, to August 31st, 2025, compared to a net loss of EGP 121.446 million in the prior year.

CIRA Education operates in the education sector and manages a portfolio of universities and schools across Egypt.