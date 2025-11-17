Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade (BONY.CA) reported a 207% increase in net profit in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, reaching EGP 779 million, up from EGP 254.2 million in Q3 2024, as per an emailed press release.

This growth was driven largely by substantial gains in fair market value following the delivery of the Golden Gate asset.

Rental revenues increased by 27% to EGP 202 million in Q3 2025 from EGP 159 million last year, supported by the rerating of expired EGP contracts and the commencement of rent from the Park Street West unit.

For the first nine months of the year, rental revenues rose by 32% to EGP 547 million compared to EGP 416 million in the same period in 2024.

During the first nine months of 2025, net profit reached EGP 1.8 billion with a 65% margin compared to EGP 1.79 billion and a 64% margin in the same period last year.

