Cairo: Technical movements indicate that Beltone Holding's stock is clearly attempting to establish a medium-term bottom around EGP 3.00 on the daily chart. This came after an extended correction wave that followed a strong rally from below EGP 2.00 to a peak near EGP 3.80.

Mubasher Research underlined that the stock is currently trading in a narrow consolidation pattern above the aforementioned support level, with declining trading volumes, reflecting a potential consolidation phase after the end of selling pressure.

The short-term moving average is moving horizontally, reflecting its stability, while the long-term average is trading around EGP 2.70, representing a key dynamic support to monitor.

In this regard, the continued stability above EGP 3.00, coupled with a gradual improvement in liquidity, could pave the way for a test of resistance levels of EGP 3.25–3.40.

A clear break below EGP 3.00 would confirm the stock's inability to attract sufficient buying power to end the consolidation and could lead to a potential decline towards EGP 2.50.

Price Movement Summary

Beltone Holding's stock began 2025 in a phase of fluctuating sideways trading. Its actual rise began at the end of April and continued strongly through May.

The stock experienced a strong and rapid rally in June, supported by a significant increase in trading volume.

It hit its annual high near 3.80 in July 2025. After reaching the peak, a rapid correction occurred. Currently, the stock has entered a very clear and narrow sideways trading phase.

About Beltone

Beltone Holding is one of the leading companies operating in the non-banking financial services sector on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). Through its subsidiaries, it provides various services, including securities brokerage, asset management, securitization, financial consulting, and underwriting and underwriting.

The company has a strong presence in the market through entities such as Beltone Securities Brokerage and Beltone Securities.

Its market cap amounts to approximately EGP 32.5 billion with 10.70 billion shares outstanding. It constitutes around 2.43% of the weighting of the EGX30 index, making it one of the leading and influential stocks in the Egyptian financial sector.

Disclaimer:

This analysis is based on technical analysis tools and reflects a comprehensive analytical view that may vary depending on interpretation methods.

It does not constitute a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make investment decisions. This is intended solely for monitoring and study purposes. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor, based on their financial situation and investment goals.

