Arab Finance: Arab Company for Asset Management and Development (ACAMD) has turned to profitability during the first half (H1) of 2025, reporting net profits after tax worth EGP 2.733 million, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 21st.

In H1 2024, the company incurred net losses of EGP 8.313 million.

Net revenues slightly dropped to EGP 690,031 in the six-month period ended June 30th from EGP 697,759 in the same period last year.

Arab for Asset Management is an EGX-listed company operating in commercial banking services, including deposits, loans, and credit cards, in addition to asset management services, including fund management.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).