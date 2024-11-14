Egypt Aluminum posted 160% higher net profits after tax at EGP 4.23 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to EGP 1.63 billion in Q1-23/24.

Revenues hit EGP 11.33 billion in Q1-24/25, marking an 89% year-on-year (YoY) jump from EGP 5.99 billion, according to the quarterly financial results approved by the board on 12 November.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 3.39 as of 30 September 2024 from EGP 1.30 in the year-ago period.

In the 12-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, Egypt Aluminum logged net profits worth EGP 9.32 billion, up 60% from EGP 3.69 billion in FY22/23.

