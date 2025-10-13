Cairo - Alpha Oryx Limited cut its equity ownership in Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) to 15.67% from 18.06%, according to a bourse statement.

Alpha Oryx sold 73.50 million shares in CIB at a value of EGP 7.09 billion and an average price of EGP 96.50 per share.

EFG Hermes International Securities Brokerage was the broker for the transaction that was executed on 8 October 2025.

In the January-June 2025 period, CIB recorded consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 33.34 billion, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 27.54 billion.

