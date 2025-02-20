Riyadh: Saud Altassan, CEO at EFG Hermes KSA, a unit of EFG Hermes Holding, said that the company is expected to witness more initial public offerings (IPOs) and acquisition deals in 2025.

In an exclusive interview with Mubasher on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the Capital Markets Forum (CMF) in Riyadh, Altassan highlighted that the Saudi market’s growth was not strong in 2024.

However, the market is forecast to register robust performance, driven by a decrease in interest rates, which supports liquidity and companies’ offerings.

The CEO indicated that the company led six IPOs, including Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Company, Miahna Company and Almoosa Health Company, adding that they expect larger offerings this year.

EFG Hermes KSA served as the advisor for Maarif Education’s acquisition of Ibn Khaldoun Education Company (IKEC), which is one of the largest deals in the education sector.

