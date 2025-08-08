Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) has reported its financial results for the first half of 2025, with total revenue reaching $843.6 million—an increase from $679.2 million during the same period last year.

The company’s profit before tax surged to $506.8 million, a substantial rise from $154.3 million, while operating cash flow improved to $659.0 million, compared to $612.4 million in 2024.

The adjusted pre-tax profit margin increased to 25.7 per cent, up from 22.7 per cent, and the adjusted pre-tax return on equity rose to 13.3 per cent, up from 11.0 per cent.

As of June 30, 2025, the company reported total assets of $16 billion, an increase from $13 billion at the end of 2024.

This growth in revenue and profitability reflects additional income from acquired businesses, along with significant savings achieved through debt refinancing and the elimination of duplicative expenses.

DAE emphasised that its capital adequacy, funding, and liquidity metrics remain very strong.

DAE Engineering continued its strong performance, with Joramco’s revenue increasing by 26 per cent to $119 million, and profitability rising by 80 per cent to $39.1 million in the first half of 2025.

Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, stated, “We completed the acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital on May 07, 2025. This acquisition increased our owned, managed and committed fleet by nearly 50 per cent to approximately 750 aircraft. We have fully integrated the front office functions and are on track to fully integrate all middle- and back-office functions and systems by the end of this quarter." -TradeArabia News Service

