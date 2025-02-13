Dubai: Drake & Scull International (DSI) turned profitable attributable to the shareholders at AED 3.74 billion as of 31 December 2024, versus net losses valued at AED 368.11 million in 2023.

The company posted higher revenues at AED 103.67 million in 2024, compared to AED 93.84 million in 2023, according to the unaudited financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached AED 1.68 in 2024, against a loss per share of AED 0.34 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the total assets jumped year-on-year (YoY) to AED 658.23 million in 2024 from AED 350.43 million.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2024, DSI swung to net profits valued at AED 3.79 billion, compared to net losses of AED 197.49 million in 9M-23.

