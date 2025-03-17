Dubai – Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) concluded its annual general assembly (AGM), with shareholders approving a 45% cash dividend, aggregating to an amount of approximately AED 3.25 billion.

The bank witnessed a record-breaking pre-tax profit of over AED 9 billion in 2024, according to the press release.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of DIB, said: “The robust results of 2024 reinforce our strategic alignment with the nation’s economic priorities, ensuring DIB remains a key contributor to the UAE’s vision for prosperity and sustainable development.”

Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of DIB, commented: “With pre-tax profits surging to over AED 9 billion, a 27% year-on-year increase, and total assets crossing AED 345 billion, we continue to redefine possibilities in Islamic finance, solidifying our position as a global leader.”

The CEO added: “In 2025, we will build on this momentum by scaling our digital ecosystem, empowering SMEs through targeted financing, and strengthening cross-border partnerships.”

DIB generated 16% higher net profits at AED 8.16 billion in 2024, compared to AED 7 billion in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

