The main index of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) gained 44.68 points (0.94%) and ended Monday’s trading session at 4,768.32 points.

The turnover hit AED 814.21 million after 236.73 million shares were exchanged during the session.

Emaar Properties recorded the highest turnover with AED 227.62 million, while Drake and Scull International (DSI) dominated the trading volume with 27.85 million shares.

International Financial Advisors Holding (IFA) advanced the risers with 13.52%, while United Foods Company led the fallers with 10%.

Likewise, the benchmark index of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) went up by 0.002% to 9,231.88 points.

The turnover amounted to AED 2.24 billion through the exchange of 438.88 million shares, while the market cap value reached AED 2.88 trillion.

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) posted the highest turnover of AED 310.76 million.

ADNOC Drilling, which was the most active stock with 50 million shares, topped the gainers with 6.87%,

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Aviation headed the decliners with 9.94%.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).