ABU DHABI - Commercial Bank International (CBI) on Tuesday announced strong financial results for the full year ended 31st December 2025, marking the highest profitability in the bank’s history.

The bank reported a pre-tax net profit of AED311 million, up 40 percent year-on-year, representing its strongest annual performance to date.

The bank announced that post-tax net profit reached AED295 million, delivering enhanced shareholder value. It added that net operating income rose 13 percent to AED791 million.

According to the bank, net interest income increased 13 percent to AED389 million. It noted that total assets grew 5 percent to AED22 billion, backed by strategic investment portfolio expansion, while customer deposits increased 3 percent to AED15.9 billion.

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of Commercial Bank International, said that 2025 marked a historic milestone for the bank, as it achieved the highest profit in its history.