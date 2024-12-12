The Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has experienced a decline in its index for some time, driven by falling prices of many securities listed on the market. This downturn is attributed to several factors, primarily the lack of financial liquidity among individuals and institutions. Additionally, there is widespread indifference among people toward leveraging their investments and savings for long-term benefits.

Another factor has been the high expectations and promotional campaigns surrounding certain new shares, such as those of OQ Exploration and Production Company. These shares were initially presented as a significant addition to the market.

However, investor expectations — both domestic and foreign — were not met. Within a month of trading, the share price dropped below its initial purchase value, leading to losses, particularly for individuals who relied on loans and financing from banks to acquire these shares.

Like any other financial market, the MSX faces various risks, challenges, and problems that impact its performance and attractiveness. A critical factor influencing the market is the balance of supply and demand. Price fluctuations are a recurring challenge, often tied to global commodity prices and broader economic conditions.

Domestic economic challenges, such as the Omani economy's vulnerability to oil price fluctuations and weak growth, also have a direct and negative impact on the performance of companies listed on the stock exchange. Furthermore, a limited number of active investors on regular trading days contributes to liquidity issues and amplifies price volatility.

Raising awareness and educating individuals about the importance of investing in stocks and savings channels can mitigate some of these challenges. Educational initiatives should target schools, colleges, universities, and civil society institutions to emphasise the value of investing in companies with strong assets, consistent annual growth, and a robust demand for their products in international markets.

Diversifying the economic and investment sectors is also essential to enhancing production and marketing capabilities. This approach can increase public confidence in investing, reduce risks, and stabilise stock market prices. Updating regulations and legislation to align with broader economic and financial policies is equally important.

These updates can attract more capital, improve market performance, and create a favourable environment for investors.

There are already several initiatives underway aimed at enhancing the MSX’s appeal. These efforts include strengthening the market’s direction, increasing trading activity and liquidity, and creating a supportive environment for companies through improved legislation and infrastructure. These initiatives are expected to address many of the challenges facing the Muscat Stock Exchange and contribute to its growth and stability in the future.

