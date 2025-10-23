Dubai: The Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) generated AED 2.57 billion in net profit during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual rise of 15.60% from AED 2.23 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to AED 0.84 as of 30 September 2025, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 0.73, according to the financial results.

Total operating income reached AED 4.40 billion in 9M-25, marking an increase of 5.70% from AED 4.16 billion at the end of September 2024.

Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits after tax of CBD hiked to AED 883.64 million from AED 778.79 million in Q3-24. Basic and diluted EPS went up to AED 0.30 from AED 0.26.

The lender registered total operating income valued at AED 1.57 billion during July-September 2025, compared to AED 1.45 billion a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits soared by 2% from the 867 million reported in Q2-25.

Bernd van Linder, CEO of CBD, said: “Delivering a record net profit result with net loans exceeding AED 100 billion are significant milestones for CBD.”

"Our consistent performance over the past five years despite global headwinds such as the pandemic, volatile interest rates and supply chain disruptions demonstrates the strength of our strategy and our continued commitment to our customers. We remain focused on delivering on our strategic targets for the 2025 full year and beyond,” he added.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).