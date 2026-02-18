PHOTO
Berkshire Hathaway disclosed on Tuesday a new investment in the New York Times , marking its reentry into a sector it abandoned in 2020 when it sold its newspaper business.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire said it owned about 5.07 million Times shares worth $351.7 million at the end of 2025.
Berkshire's filing contained the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's U.S.-listed stock holdings as of December 31, which comprise most of its equity portfolio.
The fourth quarter was the final quarter of Warren Buffett's 60-year run as chief executive. He handed that job to Greg Abel on January 1.
