Berkshire Hathaway disclosed on Tuesday ​a new ⁠investment in the ‌New York Times , marking its ​reentry into a sector it ​abandoned in ​2020 when it sold its newspaper business.

In a ⁠filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire said it owned ​about ‌5.07 million ⁠Times shares ⁠worth $351.7 million at the end ​of 2025.

Berkshire's ‌filing contained the ⁠Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate's U.S.-listed stock holdings as of December 31, which comprise most of its equity portfolio.

The fourth quarter was the final quarter ‌of Warren Buffett's 60-year run as ⁠chief executive. He ​handed that job to Greg Abel on January ​1.

