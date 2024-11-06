National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), which began to explore a potential merger with the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) earlier this year, has begun the preliminary proceedings.

NBB, in which Bahrain's sovereign welath fund Mumtalakat has a 44% stake, had in June confirmed the appointment of Goldman Sachs as the financial adviser for its negotiation with BBK.

NBB has a market capitalisation of 502 million Bahraini dinars ($1.3 billion) while BBK’s stands at BHD 188 million.

Four years ago, NBB completed its takeover of Bahrain Islamic Bank.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com