Dubai - Amlak Finance logged a net profit after income tax valued at AED 1.95 billion in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, compared to AED 15.92 million in the same period last year.

The higher earnings reflected an exceptional increase year on year (YoY), while the total income jumped to AED 3.10 billion from AED 101 million in Q3-24.

The strong performance was driven by the development property sales, mainly the successful sale of the Ras Al Khor land bank, which was completed in July 2025 and generated total proceeds of AED 2.90 billion, resulting in a gain of AED 2.14 billion in Q3025.

Amlak’s operating costs decreased by 7% to AED 54 million in Q3 2025, compared to AED 58 million in the same period last year.

In July, the company fully settled its financial obligations with six financiers by paying a total of AED 906 million, including profit and exited the Common Terms Agreement.

On 23 October, Amlak entered into a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) to divest its subsidiary in Egypt for a total consideration of EGP 400 million.

During the first half (H1) of 2025, the DFM-listed firm posted net profits after income tax at AED 18.53 million, up from AED 6.99 million in H1-24.

