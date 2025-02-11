Abu Dhabi’s sovereign-backed International Holding Company (IHC) posted a full-year 2024 net profit of 25.5 billion dirhams ($6.9 billion), marking a 22% decline from the AED 33 billion earned a year ago.

The net earnings after tax fell after the company opted to utilise its resources to pursue high-impact initiatives and subsidiary scaling, in line with the strategy to boost future shareholder returns, IHC confirmed on Monday.

Total revenue, however, surged by over 54% to AED 92.8 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) was pegged at AED 7.08.

IHC also ended the year with total assets reaching AED 401.7 billion, up 52% from December 2023. Total equity was up by 55.7% to AED 244.1 billion.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

