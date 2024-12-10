Abu Dhabi’s CYVN Holdings is going ahead with the takeover of British supercar maker McLaren’s automotive business.

The UAE capital’s investment firm signed on Monday a strategic partnership agreement with Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat to acquire the company’s automotive business, as well as a non-controlling stake in McLaren’s racing unit.

“This acquisition marks a defining moment in CYVN’s vision to build a leading, globally connected mobility platform,” said Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of CYVN Holdings.

Mumtalakat, a long-time investor in McLaren, raised its ownership stake in the British car maker to 100% early this year.

CYVN has plans to establish a smart mobility platform by investing in “global industry leaders”. Last year, CYVN pledged a $2.2 billion equity investment in Chinese electric-car maker Nio.

The completion of the deal is still subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com