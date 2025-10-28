Abu Dhabi's biggest developer Aldar Properties on Tuesday said its Q3 2025 net profit soared 49% to 1.9 billion UAE dirhams ($517 million), underpinned by high demand from domestic and international buyers.

The effort easily beat analysts' mean estimate of AED 1.55 billion, according to LSEG data.

Revenue and rental income for the period was AED 8.3 billion versus AED 5.6 billion in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, UAE sales to overseas and expat resident customers hit AED 9.1 billion.

For the nine-month period Aldar made a net profit of AED 6 billion, 30% higher year-on-year.

The 9M revenue rose to AED 23.6 billion, indicating a 43% y-o-y growth.

Development revenue backlog rose to AED 66.5 billion, including AED 57.3 billion in the UAE.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

