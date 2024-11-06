HAMBURG - Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 metric tons of hard milling wheat to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Tuesday, traders said.

It was believed to have been bought from trading house CHS at an estimated $271.30 a ton cost and freight included (c&f) for shipment in the first half of February 2025, they said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Traders said they had received indications that Jordan will issue a new tender in coming days for 120,000 tons of wheat with offers expected to be submitted on Nov. 12, with shipment in January and February.

Traders reported these estimated offers from other trading houses participating in Tuesday’s tender, all per ton c&f: Cargill $285.50, Viterra $279, Al Dahra $277, Ameropa $283.11 and Cereal Crops $300.

A separate tender from Jordan seeking 120,000 tons of animal feed barley closes on Wednesday.

