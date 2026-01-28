Doha: QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, today announced the successful issuance of the largest Qatari riyal-denominated bond issuance executed in the local debt capital markets by a financial institution to date, exclusively offered to international investors.

The landmark issuance, with a total size of QAR 1 billion, attracted strong interest from a diversified base of international investors, underscoring robust confidence in the institution’s financial position and in Qatar’s resilient financial system. The bond was issued with a tenor of 1 year and priced at a coupon of 4%.

QNB Group mandated Standard Chartered, DBS Bank Ltd., and QNB Capital as Joint Lead Managers to arrange this successful issuance. QNB Capital was appointed as the Listing Advisor.

The bonds are expected to be listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) and registered with EDAA, Qatar’s Central Securities Depository, following completion of the relevant procedures enhancing transparency, settlement efficiency, and secondary market accessibility.

This transaction marks a significant milestone for the development of Qatar’s domestic capital markets and reinforces QNB’s commitment to broadening the investor base for Qatari Riyal instruments, while diversifying its funding sources and optimizing its balance sheet.

This issuance further highlights QNB’s role as a key contributor to the advancement of Qatar’s financial markets and its alignment with the objectives of Qatar Central Bank and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

