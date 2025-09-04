Qatari private sector bank, Commercial Bank (CBQ), has priced its $600 million, 5-year, regulation S, senior bond at Treasuries plus 100 bps. It has been priced with a semi-annual coupon of 4.625%.

The order book closed at over $1.1 billion, excluding JLM interest.

The bank opened orders at Treasuries plus 125bps area.

The senior Reg S notes are issued by CBQ Finance and guaranteed by Commercial Bank. The guarantor is rated A3 (stable) / A- (stable) / A (stable) by Moody's/S&P/Fitch.

The notes will be rated A by Fitch, in line with the Qatari guarantor's A3/A–/A ratings.

ANZ, Barclays, Citigroup, Doha Bank, Mizuho, QNB Capital and UniCredit are the bookrunners.

