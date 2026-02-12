DUBAI - Nasdaq Dubai welcomed the secondary listing of a US$150 million bond issued by United Terra Enterprises PLC, an energy company with a diversified portfolio of conventional and renewable energy projects, marking the issuer’s first listing on the exchange.

The senior unsecured notes mature on 10th September 2030 and carry an interest rate of 11.5 percent per annum, payable semi-annually.

The bonds are assigned ISIN USH8969NAA12 and are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Dubai, with settlement through international clearing systems including Euroclear, Clearstream Banking and The Depository Trust Company (DTC).

To commemorate the listing, Peter Krempin, CEO of United Terra, rang the market-opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai, in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), and senior representatives from both organisations.

“The listing of the Bonds on Nasdaq Dubai represents a significant milestone for the Company. As a secondary listing, alongside Frankfurt, it enhances the visibility of the United Terra Enterprises and its listings across two leading global financial centres, further strengthening our international market presence,” Krempin stated.

Ali said, “United Terra Enterprises PLC’s debut listing underscores the sustained appetite among international issuers for Nasdaq Dubai’s debt capital markets. Our platform continues to support a diverse range of fixed income instruments, offering issuers efficient access to deep regional and global investor pools, supported by a robust regulatory framework and international settlement standards.”

With this listing, the total outstanding value of debt securities listed on Nasdaq Dubai now exceeds $146.9 billion, underscoring the exchange’s continued growth as a leading international hub for fixed income listings.