Cairo – Amer for Touristic Development as well as Tropi 2 for Touristic Development, two subsidiaries of the listed Amer Group Holding, have completed the issuance of EGP 451 million securitized bonds through EFG Hermes, following the approval of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

This marks the first issuance under Amer Group’s new EGP 4 billion securitization program, according to a press release.

EFG Hermes Financial Group of the listed EFG Holding acted as the sole financial advisor, lead manager, arranger, and underwriter of the transaction, with participation from Commercial International Bank (CIB) and Al Baraka Bank as co-underwriters.

This transaction aligns with Amer Group’s sustainable growth strategy for the coming years while reflecting its continued efforts to enhance funding capacity and accelerate the execution of its current and future projects.

CIB also served as the custodian bank, while Industrial Development Bank (IDB) participated as one of the receiving and subscribing banks.

Moreover, El Deriny & Partners acted as the legal advisor, and KPMG served as the external auditor of the transaction.

It is worth noting that in September 2025, Amer Group disclosed that Tropi 2 for Touristic Development had launched a new phase of the Porto Sokhna project (Polotano), after obtaining a license from the Tourism Development Authority to develop 2,086 new residential and commercial units.

Furthermore, in October 2025, the group announced that the New Urban Communities Authority had allocated a 388-feddan plot of land in New Alamein City to Amer for Touristic Development, one of its subsidiaries, to establish a fully integrated urban development.

