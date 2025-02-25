Qatar’s Doha Bank, rated A (stable) by Fitch and Baa1 (stable) by Moody’s, has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings beginning on 25 February 2025, for a debt offering, subject to market conditions.

The third largest conventional bank in Qatar by assets, may issue a USD 5-year benchmark fixed rate Regulation S senior unsecured offering under its $3 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. Doha Finance Limited will be the issuer with Doha Bank providing the guarantee.

ANZ, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC, Kamco Invest, Mashreq, MUFG, QNB Capital, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners while the Commercial Bank is co-manager.

The Qatari Government owns 23.62% in Doha Bank’s share capital, comprised of a 17.15% stake held through the Qatar Investment Authority and a 6.47% stake held by General Retirement & Social Insurance Authority through the Civil Pension Fund.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com