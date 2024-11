China’s finance ministry plans to sell up to $2 billion in US dollar sovereign bonds in Saudi Arabia next week.

The issuance is planned for the week of November 11, the ministry said. The details of the issuance will be announced separately.

China issued a 2 billion euro dual tranche bond in September, its first offshore issuance since 2021 when it sold a EUR 4 billion triple-tranche deal and a $4 billion four-part bond.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

