China ‍is considering the sale of hundreds of billions ​of yuan in special government bonds to recapitalise some of ⁠its largest insurers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday citing people familiar ⁠with the ‌matter, strengthening the biggest players in a sector facing consolidation pressures.

The potential bond sale would raise ⁠about 200 billion yuan ($28.8 billion) to help recapitalise the insurers, the report said, adding that the proceeds will be injected into state-controlled firms including China Life ⁠Insurance Group Co. , the ​People's Insurance Co Group of China Ltd (PICC) , and China Taiping Insurance ‍Group Co.

China Life Insurance, PICC and China Taiping Insurance did not ​immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The capital injection could be announced as early as this quarter, one of the people said, according to the report.

It would mark the first time China has used special bonds to support insurers, extending a financing tool previously reserved for state-owned banks.

The initiative ⁠could help bolster insurers that ‌were directed to support the stock market during last year's volatility, while positioning them to help regulators manage smaller, ‌higher-risk insurance ⁠companies.

($1 = 6.9485 Chinese yuan)

