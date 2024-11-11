Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) worth EGP 10 billion through one tranche on Monday, 11 November.

The offering holds a three-year maturity period until 5 November 2027, according to official data.

The CBE also unveiled floating-rate T-bonds at a value of EGP 2 billion through one auction, which will mature in three years on 8 October 2027.

Last week, the central bank announced debt instruments at a combined value of EGP 19 billion over three issues.

