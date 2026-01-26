Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) unveiled fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at an aggregated value of EGP 45 billion over three tranches on Monday, 26 January.

The first auction was valued at EGP 10 billion and will mature in two years on 6 January 2028, according to official data.

With a tenor of three years until 20 January 2029, the second tranche stood at EGP 20 billion.

The third offering, valued at EGP 15 billion, holds a five-year maturity period until 14 October 2030.

The CBE also auctioned a floating-rate T-bond worth EGP 2 billion, which will mature in five years on 13 January 2031.v

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

