Cairo – The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) offered fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at a combined value of EGP 22.50 billion over three tranches on Monday, 25 August.

The first auction stood at EGP 7 billion and will mature in two years on 5 August 2027, according to official data.

Holding a three-year tenor until 26 August 2028, the second offering was valued at EGP 15 billion.

The semi-annual tranche hit EGP 500 million, carrying a five-year maturity period until 8 July 2030.

Moreover, the financial authority unveiled floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 1.50 billion. It holds a tenor of five years until 1 July 2030.

Last week, the CBE offered debt instruments at an aggregated value of EGP 21 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

