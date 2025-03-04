Cairo: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) auctioned fixed treasury bonds (T-bonds) at an aggregated value of EGP 14 billion through two issues on Monday, 3 March 2025.

The first tranche stood at EGP 4 billion, carrying a two-year maturity period until 4 March 2027, according to official data.

With a tenor of three years until 4 March 2028, the second auction was valued at EGP 10 billion.

Meanwhile, the CBE auctioned floating-rate T-bonds worth EGP 2.50 billion, which will mature in three years until 4 March 2028.

