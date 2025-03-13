Bahrain’s $526.4 million (BHD 200 million) development bond opened for subscription on Wednesday.

The Government Development Bond Issue 38 has been issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) on behalf of the Gulf state and will be available for subscription until Thursday, March 13, 2025.

With a par value of BHD1 each, the bonds will mature on March 17, 2027 and offer an annual fixed return of 5.625%, scheduled to be paid bi-annually on March 17 and September 17.

The bond offering is open to Bahraini and foreign investors and can be subscribed via the BHB primary market, with the minimum subscription pegged at 500 bonds per subscriber.

It is scheduled to list on the local bourse on March 31. “Investors will be able to trade the bond on the secondary market at BHB once listed,” the bourse said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

seban.scaria@lseg.com