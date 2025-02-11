Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (A Positive [S&P] / A+ Stable [Fitch]) is marketing a US dollar benchmark senior five-year floating-rate Formosa bond at final price guidance of SOFR plus 105 basis points (bps).

The Reg S deal will be rated A/A+ (S&P/Fitch), in line with the issuer.

HSBC Bank (Taiwan) and Standard Chartered Bank (Taiwan) are joint managers.

The settlement date is 26 February 2025. The coupon will be paid quarterly in arrear.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The bond will be listed on the Taipei Exchange and Euronext Dublin.

