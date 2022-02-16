PHOTO
Riyadh – Mubasher: Yamama Cement Company's net profits after Zakat and tax fell by 60.39% to SAR 160.59 million in 2021 from SAR 405.54 million a year earlier.
The company generated revenues of SAR 735.84 million last year, down 23.02% compared to SAR 956 million during 2020, according to a recent bourse filing.
The earnings per share settled at SAR 0.8 in 2021, versus SAR 2 in 2020.
It is worth noting that in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the company's net profits after Zakat and tax decreased by 58% to SAR 39.97 million from SAR 95.31 million in Q3-20.
