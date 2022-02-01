Arby's, one of the leading restaurant brands in the US specialising in high-quality meat stacks, has announced an agreement with Shahia Foods for significant expansion across Saudi Arabia, with the first restaurants slated to open in late 2022.

This agreement marks the brand's first-ever entry into Saudi Arabia and largest expansion into the Middle East to-date.

Shahia Foods Limited Company is one of the region's premier multi-unit restaurant operators and the master licensee for Dunkin' in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Shahia Foods operates more than 500 Dunkin' locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Germany, with plans for continued development across all markets.

"We are thrilled to expand our strong relationship with Shahia Foods to bring Arby's premium meat stacks to guests across Saudi Arabia," said Michael Haley, President and Managing Director of International for Inspire Brands.

"As a fast-growing region with the potential for hundreds of Arby's locations, the Middle East is an important cornerstone in the next chapter of the brand's global expansion. We are confident in Arby's runway for continued growth across the region and beyond."

Arby's Fast Crafted guest experience combines a unique blend of quick-service with the quality and made-for-you care of fast casual. The brand's high-quality meat stacks are specially designed to bring out the best flavours in its meats, with multiple layers of freshly-sliced protein, served warm with melted cheeses, vegetables, sauces and other delicious toppings on toasted buns.

Arby's menu offers a wide variety of proteins – from tender roast beef sliced to order, to beef brisket smoked for many hours over wood fire, to slow-roasted chicken – as well as a lineup of signature sides designed to complement your meal.

"Arby's differentiated market positioning and convenient guest experience are a perfect complement to our thriving Dunkin' business," said Saud Abdullah Al Athel, chief executive officer of Shahia Foods Limited Company. "With a wide variety of delicious meat stacks served fresh every day, the brand is uniquely positioned to meet local preferences and will resonate strongly with Saudi guests."

Arby's currently operates more than 3,500 restaurants globally, including more than 150 locations across Canada, Mexico, Turkey, South Korea, Japan and Egypt.

Arby's, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,500 restaurants in eight countries, a company statement said, noting that Arby's is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. – TradeArabia News Service