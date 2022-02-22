Uber Green has launched in Jordan giving riders the ability to select a fully electric vehicle for the very first time in West Amman.

This new Uber Green option in the app will encourage riders to take action on climate change by selecting a fully electric vehicle to help drive a green recovery. Only drivers with fully electric vehicles will be able to offer their services via the Uber Green option.

For riders, the in-app recommended fare will be the same as a regular journey booked via the UberX option as going green should not come at an extra cost.

Saad Pall, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan said: “In 2018, Jordan was one of the first markets in the Middle East and Africa with EV & hybrid vehicles available through the UberX option, it allowed us to further understand how to unlock more electric, shared mobility around the world. We are now very excited to help create a greener city by offering riders the option to find and select a fully electric vehicle, allowing everyone using the Uber platform to play their part in cleaning up urban transport."

The launch of Green in Jordan aims to contribute to Uber’s global commitment to become a zero-emissions shared mobility platform by 2040 and Jordan’s 2030 Sustainable Development goals on climate change.

This is the company’s latest fully-electric product offering in the Mena region that aims towards creating cleaner cities, reducing emissions, and improving air quality, with the plan to further expand as more EVs are available.