Some UAE flights to the US were cancelled on Thursday due to a snowstorm that has badly disrupted the airlines’ traffic schedule.

A statement issued on the Emirates’ website said flights EK221 and EK222 from Dubai to Dallas Fort-Worth and Dallas Fort-Worth to Dubai have been cancelled on February 3.

The Dallas Fort-Worth area in Texas, as well as the greater Dallas and northern Texas regions, are "forecasting freezing rain and snowfall" on February 3, the airline said on its website.

Affected passengers have been advised to contact their respective Emirates Call Centre or travel agent for rebooking options.

Emirates flies to several US destinations including Chicago, Dallas Fort-Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC, Boston, Houston and San Francisco.

Meanwhile, an Etihad Airways spokesperson said the Abu Dhabi-based airline’s flights are operating as scheduled to the US. Etihad currently operates passenger services to New York, Washington DC and Chicago.

Flight tracker FlightAware estimated that more than 1,400 flights were cancelled due to the storm, which is expected to bring a variety of winter weather hazards, including heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.

