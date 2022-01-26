With a ban on drones in place in the UAE, authorities have announced the applicable penalties for violating the order.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) had ordered a stop on all flying operations of drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners and enthusiasts from January 22.

The UAE Public Prosecution took to social media on Wednesday to announce that violating the ban would result in fine and imprisonment.

Citing the law, the authority said violators face a fine of Dh100,000 and/or a jail term of between six months and five years.

As it announced the ban earlier this month, the MoI had warned users of legal liabilities for violating the order.

The decision came after the ministry detected “misuse, not limiting the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited”.

Entities that have work contracts or commercial or advertising projects that rely on filming using drones must communicate with the permit authorities to take the necessary exceptions to carry out their work.

