UAE-based Azizi Developments has partnered with Transgulf Cement Products, a major distributor of concrete products in the GCC region, for supply of its shot-blasted pavers in landscape works within its flagship waterfront project, Riviera at MBR City in Dubai.
As per the deal, Transgulf Cement Products will provide a wide range of concrete products available in many colours, patterns and designs to suit all types of architectural projects.
On the deal, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Transgulf Cement Products, given the companys long-standing reputation and expertise in high-quality shot blasted pavers that are widely recognized for their quality, finishing and designs."
"This partnership comes in light of our revamped strategy to collaborate with best-in-class suppliers directly, to greatly benefit our investors and provide them with a significant value-add in the form of high-quality solutions at reasonable and competitive rates," he added.-TradeArabia News Service
