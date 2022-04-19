UAE - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a low-cost national airline of the UAE, has announced a promotion with 20 percent off selected flights from and to Abu Dhabi until the end of August for bookings made between April 18 and 19.

The airline aims to capitalise on the increasing demand for travel during Eid and providing its customers with exciting travel opportunities and experiences over the summer period and beyond.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi have recently added some marvellous destinations to its ever-growing network by launching its new routes to Salalah (Oman), Mattala (Sri Lanka), Amman (Jordan) and Aqaba (Jordan) bringing in a new frontier of air travel. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, available in the Arabic language, with fares starting as low as AED39 ($10.6).

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “We welcome the Eid holiday with an exciting 20 percent off on our ultra-low fares. Travellers can plan their summer holiday and make this Eid memorable by treating themselves to a well-deserved vacation to one of our attractive destinations.

“Wizz Air network provides incredible leisure, historic and cultural experiences with safe and efficient travel awaiting all our customers. With an ever-expanding network, we are committed to providing travel options that are more convenient and affordable for everyone. We look forward to seeing you onboard our aircraft soon.”

The removal of PCR test requirements for vaccinated travellers in Abu Dhabi has made travel simpler again with the easing of restrictions allowing for more spontaneous travel opportunities.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Mattala (Sri Lanka), Muscat (Oman), Salalah (Oman) Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).