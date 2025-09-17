Wego, a top-rated global travel app and website, has expanded into Pakistan as part of its growth strategy.

The company offers seamless booking in Pakistani Rupees, eliminating exchange rate fluctuations and hidden charges.

Wego has also partnered with leading Pakistani airlines—AirBlue, AirSial, Fly Jinnah, PIA, and Serene Air—alongside thousands of global carriers and hotel partners.

A dedicated Pakistan-based support line will provide 24/7 assistance, adding confidence and convenience to bookings.

Dean Wicks, Chief Flights Officer at Wego, said: “Pakistan represents a rapidly expanding travel market, fuelled by a youthful and energetic population with a strong appetite for journeys.”

Ross Veitch, CEO & Co-founder of Wego, added that Pakistan is both a strategic consumer market and a valuable R&D hub, with long-term growth opportunities in localized services and travel partnerships.

