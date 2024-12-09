RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, announced that visitors to the Riyadh Season 2024 has achieved a record number, reaching 10 million within two months of its launch. The fifth edition of the season, one of the largest entertainment seasons in the region and the world, kicked off on October 12.



The season witnessed a remarkable presence of visitors from all over the world, as thousands of diverse events were organized, including concerts, art exhibitions, theatrical performances, and entertainment activities catering to the taste of all segments and age groups of visitors. The Dior exhibition, and many events and activities decorate the Boulevard City zone while Al-Suwaidi Park witnessed an unprecedented turnout.



The Riyadh Season events include 14 entertainment zones, 11 world championships, in addition to 10 festivals and exhibitions, with an area of up to 7.2 million square meters.

The new record of 10 million visitors confirms the global position achieved by the Riyadh Season as a leading entertainment destination, thanks to various events it offers, including boxing matches, wrestling, tennis, concerts, restaurants, gardens, and unique entertainment experiences in the new areas; providing visitors with an exceptional and unparalleled experience.



There are five main zones operating within the season — Boulevard World, Kingdom Arena, Boulevard City, The Venue, and Al Suwaidi Park.

