Residents of Qatar can now apply for their Bulgaria visas at the Doha centre of VFS Global, a services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide.

VFS Global Visa Application Centre, which was inaugurated on August 5, will accept documents for short-term and long-term visas, as well as requests for the legalisation of Police Clearance Certificates to Bulgaria.

The contract for VFS Global to provide Bulgaria visa services in Qatar was signed by Plamen Delev, Ambassador of Bulgaria in Qatar on July 22, 2024.

Delev said: “Globalisation demands efficient visa services. The strategic outsourcing of the Bulgaria Visas and Police Clearance Certificates legalisation with VFS Global in Qatar streamlines the process, leveraging their expertise for smoother travel and business opportunities.

“This commitment to innovation ensures that our Embassy sets higher levels of exceptional visa services.”

Marita Bachhav, Regional Head, VFS Global, said: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with the Bulgarian government to offer convenient and efficient visa application services to residents in Qatar.

“The opening of our new Visa Application Centre in Doha reflects our commitment to providing a seamless and hassle-free experience for travellers seeking Bulgarian visas.”

VFS Global said it has been a trusted partner for the Government of Bulgaria since 2008, and currently operates a network of 92 Bulgaria Visa Application Centres in 16 countries worldwide.

Applicants can also choose from a range of optional services offered by VFS Global for an enhanced customer journey, including SMS updates at every stage of the application process and courier return service for delivery of processed passports to the applicants’ doorstep.

VFS Global’s Premium Lounge will also be available to Bulgaria visa applicants, which includes end-to-end professional guidance, a faster application and biometric submission process, and complimentary SMS and courier return services, all in a plush ambience.

