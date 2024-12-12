CAIRO - The tourism sector in the UAE continues its steady growth, with hotel establishments generating AED33.5 billion in revenue during the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a four percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The average hotel occupancy rate across the seven emirates rose to 77.8 percent, one of the highest globally. Hotel nights reached approximately 75.5 million from January to September 2024, marking an eight percent increase year-on-year.

This was announced during the UAE delegation's participation in the 27th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States General Secretariat in Cairo.

The UAE delegation reaffirmed the country's commitment to advancing joint Arab action in the tourism sector, emphasising its role as a vital economic driver and a key contributor to sustainable development in the Arab region.

The delegation also highlighted that joint Arab tourism efforts extend beyond economic benefits, serving as a platform to foster cultural rapprochement, preserve the rich Arab heritage, and strengthen the shared identity of Arab peoples.