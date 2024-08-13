Turkiye is inviting GCC travellers to experience its unique blend of layered history, vibrant thriving culture, and stunning landscapes, dotted with undiscovered destinations that will enrich their yearning for a diverse holiday.

Moreover, Istanbul topped the list of the world’s most visited cities, according to Euromonitor International, with coastal Antalya coming in at number four, there is much more to be discovered in this expansive country.

Turkish Airlines, which flies across 50 destinations in Türkiye including Istanbul, Bodrum, Antalya, Trabzon, Cappadoica, Rize and many more, has revealed four hidden gems that avid travellers can explore for a much-needed escape from summer.

Eskisehir

Referred to as a youthful city with a treasured history from the first century BC, Eskisehir was once famous for its thermal springs. The city is a delightful blend of modernity and tradition, with an upbeat atmosphere and generous hospitality.

A melting pot of myriad cultures and civilisations, Eskisehir offers fascinating historic sites, from the Odunpazari Houses, Atlihan Crafts Bazaar, Kursunlu Mosque and Complex to the Midas Monument and more.

Although a relatively small city, it is a paradise for art enthusiasts, with numerous galleries including Turkiye’s first glass art museum. The city’s many relaxing green spaces, allow visitors to relax amid glorious sights.

Its unique parks include the Sazova Science, Art and Culture Park, Kent Park — which is notable for Turkiye’s first artificial beach, Kanlikavak Park and many others.

And you must make the most of the delicious dining scene in Eskisehir. Influenced by the area’s Balkan and Tatar immigrants, the city’s cuisine comprises everything red meat and pastry-based.

Don’t miss out on such delicacies as ciborek, a deep fried, flaky dish with an onion and minced meat filling; balaban, finely chopped pitas in hot broth, yoghurt and tomato paste with grilled meatballs or tenderloin skewers; and ring candy, a hot sugary dough with colourful strips.

How to get there with Turkish Airlines

Fly to Istanbul and take a train to Eskisehir, which will reach the city in just under four hours. Eskisehir is walkable, with a robust transportation system that includes buses, trams, taxis and minibuses.

Ayvalik

Enchanting visitors with the smells of olives and soap, Ayvalik is calm and peaceful. Its many churches and museums, coffee shops, beaches and culinary experiences — a combination of Greek, Cretan and Turkish heritages – make the city a unique hidden gem away from the usual tourist sites in Türkiye.

Some of the must-visit landmarks in Ayvalik include the Necdet-Sevim Kent library, once a mill and chapel and now restored to a stylish mini library; Saatli Cami (Clock Mosque), which was built as a church in the 1800s and converted into a mosque following the population exchange; Seytan Sofrasi (Devil’s Feast), a hilltop observation deck presenting breathtaking views over Lesbos Island and Ayvalik Islands; Tas Kahve, a 1920s founded seafront café renowned for Turkish coffee and mastic ice cream; and Trata Ayvalik, Turkiye’s first traveling restaurant.

Ayvalik’s dining experiences are shaped by the same heritage mix, allowing visitors to indulge in some of the best fusion flavours of the region. Local specialties that must not be missed include Ayvalik tostu, a toasted sandwich with cheese, sausage and salami; Papalina, a small European fish species only found in the Ayvalik region, and the refreshing sour grape juice made from unripe grapes.

How to get there with Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines operates several daily flights from Istanbul to Edremit. Ayvalik is a 30-minute drive from Edremit Koca Seyit Airport.

Alaçatı

Alacati is straight out of a children’s storybook, with narrow winding cobblestone roads, rustic stone buildings, intriguing antique stores, waffle shops, chic clothing boutiques and more.

Visitors must explore Hacimemis, a lesser-known neighbourhood in the area, which almost feels cinematic when walking through its picturesque streets.

If there’s one unforgettable local experience that you simply need to wake up early for, it is the famous Alacati Producer’s Market – which has everything from local produce to textiles, spices, clothing and even a fish auction! Other must-visit places include the Urla Vineyard Route and Urla Sanat Sokagi (Urla Art Street).

The most adventurous of travellers can also take advantage of Alacati’s perfect beach conditions for windsurfing, or watch the professionals, as Alacati hosts international windsurfing competitions every year, or simply relax on one of the many beaches at Alacati, all lapped by the glorious aquamarine waters of the Aegean Sea.

How to get there with Turkish Airlines

Fly to Izmir and drive one hour to Alacati.

Denizli

Located at the crossroads of Anatolia, where the Aegean, Central Anatolia and Mediterranean Regions meet, Denizli tantalises all five senses, with treasures for tourists to explore, from its infamous spa city, Hierapolis — a UNESCO World Heritage site – to the Thermal Waters of Pamukkale.

A wealth of activities awaits eager explorers in Denizli. You can swim in the ancient pool of Cleopatra, enjoy a balloon ride over the Pamukkale and the Hierapolis, observe different bird species at the Cardak Acigol Bird Observation Area, explore the Kaklik Cave renowned for its clear, colourless and sulfur-scented thermal waters that cure skin diseases, go on a cable car ride up to an altitude of 1,400 metres with the Denizli Cable Car to Bagbasi Plateua.

Visitors can also wander about in Denizli’s large lavender fields, which are indicative of the region’s rapidly developing medicinal and aromatic plant production in recent years.

The region’s culinary offering also promises a gastronomic adventure. Dishes such as Denizli Kebab, Keskek, Tavas Baklava, Hackberry Leaves Yoghurt, Cameli Trout and others make up the local cuisine at Denizli.

How to get there with Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines operates several flights a day from Istanbul to Denizli. – TradeArabia News Service

