UAE - Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has announced the groundbreaking of W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island.

This announcement marks the first W Hotels branded residences in Abu Dhabi, symbolising a milestone in the collaboration between Taraf and Marriott International.

The groundbreaking signifies the start of construction for this landmark project, blending bold and unexpected design with luxury hospitality to create an iconic addition to Abu Dhabi’s real estate market, said the statement from Yas Holding

Taraf has signed up NSCC International as the project contractor with work having begun in December 2024.

Strategically located on Al Maryah Island - the city’s premium address, financial centre and an emerging global real estate destination - W Residences Abu Dhabi will set new standards for luxury living in the region, it stated.

The key development will offer residents world-class amenities, cutting-edge interiors, and the brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever concierge service, delivering an unparalleled luxury lifestyle experience, it added.

Group CEO Low Ping said: "Breaking ground on W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island is a significant step forward in our journey to redefine luxury living in the UAE. This development not only enhances our impressive portfolio of high-profile projects, but also reinforces our commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the real estate market."

"By collaborating with globally renowned and industry-leading hospitality company Marriott International, we are confident this project will bring unparalleled value to Abu Dhabi’s evolving landscape," she noted.

Jaidev Menezes, Regional VP (Mixed-Use Development EMEA) at Marriott International, said: "The launch of W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island reflects our dedication to introducing the best of luxury living to key global destinations."

"Through this collaboration with Taraf, we aim to bring the W Hotels brand’s unique, bold design and vibrant energy to Abu Dhabi, delivering a lifestyle experience that redefines residential living. This project will not only consolidate the iconic status of Al Maryah Island, but also offer residents an unmatched blend of luxury, innovation, and personalised services," he stated.

Since its launch in January 2023, Taraf said it has been focusing on the luxury real estate sector, with several projects located in prime areas across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The launch of W Residences Abu Dhabi - Al Maryah Island reflects the company’s vision to redefine urban living and set new benchmarks in the luxury property segment, it added.

