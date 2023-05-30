Kuwait - SSH, a leading master planning, infrastructure, building design and construction supervision firm in the Middle East, has been awarded the contract to provide design consultancy and supervision services for a waterfront development in Kuwait.

Spanning 9.7 km from the Yacht Club to Diyafa Village near Kuwait Towers, the project aims to captivate locals and visitors alike with year-round leisure activities and events.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with Ahmadiah Contracting and Trading, said SSH in its statement.

Over the course of one year, the project will unfold in phases, offering visitors an immersive experience that beautifully represents the cultural and heritage essence of Kuwait, it stated.

With focus on leisure and lifestyle, the premium project will offer visitors a host of amenities including a bicycle path, a jogging path, and a recreational area for children besides swimming areas and venue for sports activities.

The new waterfront development will feature more than 60 commercial outlets, thus opening up new investment opportunities for Kuwaiti companies, stated the top masterplanner.

On the contract win, Chairman Omran Hayat said: "We are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking project that merges leisure, culture and sustainability.

"Our collaboration with Ahmadiah Contracting and Trading brings together expertise and innovation, enabling us to deliver distinct active spaces that truly showcase the essence of Kuwait," he added.

