RIYADH — Red Sea Global, the developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA, announced the opening of Saudi Arabia’s newest luxury resort, Shebara, which will welcome guests starting November 2024.



Shebara, the first resort owned and operated by Red Sea Global, is designed to redefine tourism through a harmonious blend of luxury, sustainability, and innovation.



The resort provides direct access to extraordinary marine environments, allowing guests to dive in some of the most pristine, biodiverse waters in the world.



Rooted in the Saudi tradition of Hafawah —which encapsulates generosity, consideration, and kindness— Shebara promises guests unique and memorable experiences.



John Pagano, Group CEO of Red Sea Global, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are immensely proud to open Shebara to the world. This luxury resort is yet another remarkable milestone for Red Sea Global and Saudi tourism. It embodies our commitment to innovative design and sustainable tourism. I am genuinely excited for our first guests to experience the unparalleled beauty and serenity of Shebara, where every detail has been crafted to create unforgettable memories.”



Set against the stunning backdrop of the Red Sea, Shebara offers guests an experience far beyond the ordinary. The resort features 73 overwater and beachfront villas that shimmer in the bright sunshine, resembling a string of pearls floating above the turquoise waters.



In addition to its breathtaking natural surroundings, Shebara boasts premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center and exceptional dining options curated by world-class chefs, such as Michelin-starred Marco Garfagnini. Guests can indulge in a nature-inspired spa sanctuary with five luxurious treatment rooms, all while relaxing on the pristine white sands.



Shebara’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its unique architecture, including one-of-a-kind stainless-steel orbs that reflect light and blend seamlessly with the island’s environment. The resort is powered by its own solar farm and incorporates integrated utilities, showcasing Red Sea Global's dedication to responsible development.



Located 25 kilometers from the mainland, Shebara can be reached via a 30 to 40-minute boat ride or a 30-minute seaplane flight from Red Sea International Airport (RSI). This relative isolation provides a tranquil escape into nature and wellness.



RSI is conveniently situated within three hours' flying time of 250 million people and eight hours' flying time for 8% of the world’s population. Since September 2023, the airport has hosted regular domestic flights, with international routes commencing in April 2024, including a twice-weekly service connecting The Red Sea to Dubai International.

